Denis Leary Hilariously Owns Up To Kellyanne Conway Resemblance

Comedian Denis Leary says he better get an Oscar for playing the role of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump. Yes, he’s joking, and yes, there is a resemblance. That was pointed out on Twitter this week, prompting a colorful response on Tuesday from the “Rescue Me” actor. I remain convinced that @KellyannePolls is a character played by @denisleary pic.twitter.com/e73UqgRMf4— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 31, 2017 And I better win a fucking Oscar for this role: https://t.co/s6MYvOyjL5— Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 31, 2017 We can feel the statuette in his hands already.