Diego Luna Shares A 'Star Wars' Story That Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes

The two most recent “Star Wars” films have made the jump to hyperspace, not only by breaking box office records but by showing that a galaxy far, far away can be inclusive. Mexican actor Diego Luna, who plays Capt. Cassian Andor in “Rogue One,” shared a story about how meaningful casting decisions can be to those of us here on Earth. “I got emotional reading this!” the actor wrote on Twitter as he attached a post from a Tumblr user with the handle riveralwaysknew: http://riveralwaysknew.tumblr.com/post/155327892192/i-took-my-father-to-see-rogue-one-today-ive Yes, representation really does matter.

