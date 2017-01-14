Donald Glover has huge shoes to fill as Lando Calrissian

Donald Glover’s first toy was Lando Calrissian, the Cloud City leader played by Billy Dee Williams in the original Star Wars trilogy. Now Glover, having inherited the role of young Lando in next year’s stand-alone Han Solo film, is talking more about the role that could see him soon cast in plastic as a toy himself.“Lando’s a big deal,” Glover told the assembled media backstage at the Golden Globes ceremony, after winning two trophies as Atlantacreator and star of the FX comedy Atlanta.“It’s interesting, when you have something iconic in a range when people pay attention to it, it’s hard,” Glover continued. “You want to live up to the expectation, but you can only live up to your own.” The actor added that he thinks directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord are “amazing” and that he’s thrilled with co-star Alden Ehrenreich, who plays young Han.By sharing what he said Sunday, Glover was tossing a double bouquet. He was paying respectful homage to Williams while simultaneously acknowledging the huge shoes — and bell bottoms — he is trying to fill.Article Continued BelowThat’s because Glover gets it: the fact that for so many of us, Lando is one of the best human characters in the entire Star Wars universe, let alone merely the Original Trilogy.Most immediately winning, of course, was the characteristic charisma that Williams brought to the role. The actor’s smooth, easy smile and sparkling eyes were needed to embody one of the few people in the galaxy who could exude as much roguish charm as Harrison Ford’s Han Solo. And where indie smuggler Han was rough around the edges, Lando wore smooth authority as easily as his large-winged lapels.What Lando truly was, too, was a window into Han’s past. When we are introduced to caped Leader Calrissian, we still don’t know much that’s concrete about Han’s sketchy, opaque back story — and Chewie sure isn’t spilling. But when we see the two men first interact, we begin to detect the degree to which Han must have fought to stay freelance; how the path to a corporate galactic management gig probably could have been his, if he didn’t almost congenitally evade assuming authority.

