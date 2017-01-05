Donald Trump takes credit for boosting Jackie Evancho album sales

For more than a year, Donald Trump referred to his campaign as a “movement,” one about “taking back our country” and, yes, “making America great again.”He’s pointed to rally attendance, poll numbers and his electoral college win as evidence of this movement. Now, as president-elect, he’s pointing to the album sales of a 16-year-old soprano.Jackie Evancho, a former America’s Got Talent contestant who has since become a Billboard album charts mainstay, announced last month she would sing the national anthem at Trump’s inauguration. The development came as reports on booking inauguration entertainers have alluded to their lack of interest, or fear of backlash from fans and friends for participating.“Jackie Evancho’s album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Some people just don’t understand the ‘Movement.’ ”“This is a distillation of (Trump’s) world view,” tweeted New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who’s long been on the Trump beat, in response to Trump’s claim. “Not snarking here — he sees himself as a commodity that can help others.”Article Continued BelowTrump hasn’t been shy about criticizing the entertainment industry, which generally leans left, when he feels it’s being unfair to him. He deemed Saturday Night Live “very biased” and declared it may soon be off the air. After a campaign cycle that saw Democrats attract megawatt star power and Republicans secure Scott Baio, Trump claimed “so-called A-list celebrities are all wanting (tickets) to the inauguration,” and that they didn’t do anything to help his rival Hillary Clinton win.But Trump also hasn’t entirely dissociated himself from the entertainment world that helped his rise. He’s retained an executive producer credit on the latest iteration of The Celebrity Apprentice. He took time during his transition to meet with and then literally embrace Kanye West on live television. His transition has become a government casting call, as he seeks people who can not only do the job but also look the part.And now he’s claiming a Trump bump helped Evancho.

