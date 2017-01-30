Donald Trump Was Dragged By Pretty Much Everybody At The SAG Awards

At the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, President Donald Trump was on everybody’s minds. Ashton Kutcher kicked off the ceremony with a message in support of immigration after Friday’s executive order severely restricted blocked refugees and people from Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Julia Louis-Dreyfus took a more explicit stance, calling the president’s actions “un-American,” and the Muslim “Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali was compelled to share a story about his faith. Others went after Trump more generally, and with a sense of humor. “I would like to go against the [grain] this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher look normal,” said “Shameless” actor William H. Macy, who plays a deadbeat alcoholic dad on the show. Hear the attendees’ best Trump remarks, including “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour’s anti-”monsters” speech, above. Related … Here's The Full SAG Awards Winners List