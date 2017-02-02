Dove Cameron Shares A Shirtless Snap Of Rumored Beau Thomas Doherty

It sure looks like Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are dating. The “Descendants 2” co-stars have been chummy as of late, leading many to speculate that the two are in a relationship. While fans seem sure the young stars are involved romantically, Cameron and Doherty have remained mum on the subject. Well, Cameron just took to Instagram to fan the dating rumor flames. The 21-year-old actress shared a sexy snap of Doherty reaching for something in his closet. Oh, did we mention he’s shirtless? tall thing A photo posted by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:40pm PST While Cameron did not necessarily confirm nor deny the rumors, fans were picking up what she was putting down. “YOU TWO ARE DATING I KNEW IT,” one follower commented. Cameron’s love life has been under plenty of scrutiny since her split from fiancé Ryan McCartan last October. The actress recently set the Internet abuzz after sharing a smooch with Kiersey Clemons on Snapchat. So if Cameron is intentionally coy about her relationship with Doherty, we’ll cut her some slack. Until she clarifies their relationship status, we’ll keep shipping these two from afar.