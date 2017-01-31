Drake, Kanye West And Justin Bieber Have Better Things To Do Than Attend The Grammys

The Grammys might need to look elsewhere for a watercooler moment because some of its old faithfuls are taking a hard pass on the award show this year. Despite each being nominated in major categories, Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West will reportedly be skipping the 59th annual Grammy Awards, so Shawn Mendes, Meek Mill and Chance The Rapper should be getting seating upgrades any second now. The trio are apparently boycotting the ceremony for different reasons, but can all agree that the Grammys have become the award show equivalent to your parents still mispronouncing Beyoncé’s name in 2017. Apparently, Bieber doesn’t believe the show is “relevant or representative” of younger artists, according to TMZ, even though he’s nominated for four awards this year. Drake is currently canvassing Europe on his Boy Meets World Tour, while also possibly dating Jennifer Lopez, so at least he has somewhat of a good excuse. Kanye, meanwhile, has been clear about his intentions to skip the ceremony from the beginning, after Frank Ocean’s albums “Blonde” and “Endless” weren’t nominated. Ocean actually bowed out of the Grammys race altogether last year by not submitting either album for consideration by the deadline. The singer revealed in a rare interview with The New York Times that although the Grammys have a “nostalgic importance,” he considers the ceremony to be out of touch, especially when it comes to honoring musicians of color. “It just doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down,” he said. “I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated … I’d rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience.” Silver lining? More screen time for Beyoncé. The 59th annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.