Ed Sheeran Sweats It Out As A Boxer In 'Shape Of You' Music Video

Ed Sheeran just dropped his new music video for "Shape of You" on Monday, and it's not what we expected at all. Unlike his emotional, cinematographic video for "Castle on the Hill" that was released the previous week, this video is a lot edgier. It chronicles Sheeran's experience training as a boxer alongside his love interest, played by actress Jennie Pegouskie. The intense gym scenes showing Sheeran going to town with a punching bag make us want to stick to our new year's resolutions and get in shape. Just look at him killing it. Get it, Ed! YouTube/Ed Sheeran And let's not forget that the video features plenty of romantic moments as well. YouTube/Ed Sheeran YouTube/Ed Sheeran Watch the full video below: