Ed Sheeran's 'Castle On The Hill' Music Video Is Here, And Yes, It's Beautiful

Ed Sheeran finally released the music video for his latest single, "Castle on the Hill," on Monday. Shot in Sheeran's hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England, the video illustrates the singer's teenage years as he grew up with a close group of friends. The coming-of-age story will definitely leave you feeling emotional, especially the toward the end, when Sheeran sings about what became of his teenage friends' lives. "One's brother overdosed / One's already on his second wife / One's just barely getting by," he sings. The conclusion, though, is bittersweet: "But these people raised me and I can't wait to go home." What makes the video really authentic is the fact that Sheeran co-produced it, exclusively casting students from his old high school to appear alongside him. Check out the video in its entirety below ― prepare to feel things.