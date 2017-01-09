Elisabeth Moss tackles fundamentalism in The Handmaids Tale

PASADENA, CALIF—Elisabeth Moss has long been prominent on the television front lines in the fight against sexism. As secretary Peggy Olson, she rose through the ranks of misogynistic executives during the Mad Men era. But her character in Margaret Atwood’s A Handmaid’s Tale takes the glass ceiling to another level.In the Canadian author’s celebrated novel, Offred lives in a fundamentalist society that was once the United States. Gilead is faced with a declining birth rate and women are treated as property of the state. The name “Offred” literally means “Of Fred,” the commander to whom she is bound in servitude. The tale is once again about the imbalance of power in society, this time told through the broader lens of speculative literature.“It’s incredible that it has such meaning today and it was written more than 30 years ago,” Moss told the Star at the Television Critics Association press tour. Article Continued BelowMoss says she read Atwood’s work years ago and has since reread it several times “till it was dog-eared” to get insight into her character. That included meeting with Atwood herself in Toronto where the series by streaming service Hulu is shot. Co-stars include Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black) and Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love).Elisabeth Moss plays Offred, who is in servitude to a man played by Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid's Tale. (TAKE FIVE / HULU) “We talked a bit. I asked her a few questions as to what she was thinking when she wrote it,” said Moss. “But the funny thing is, it’s all there in the book. If we do a scene from the book, I always read it. It’s so intimate the way she wrote it. My greatest reference and the closest I can get to Margaret Atwood is in that book.”Atwood didn’t give her any specific advice, said Moss.

