Ellen DeGeneres Skewers Donald Trump's Travel Ban Via 'Finding Dory' Summary

Ellen DeGeneres is using "Finding Dory" to make a powerful political point. In a segment set to air Tuesday, the talk show host summarizes Disney Pixar's 2016 animated comedy-drama to indirectly throw shade on President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban ― an executive order that prohibits refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Watch the clip here: Wanna know what I thought about Trump watching "Finding Dory" in the White House? Here ya go. https://t.co/43PHBjhu40— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017 "I don't get political, so I'm not going to talk about the travel ban," claims DeGeneres, who voiced the movie's titular character. "I'm just gonna talk about the very non-political, family-friendly, 'People's Choice Award'-winning 'Finding Dory.'" Describing the movie's major plot points, DeGeneres recalls how the forgetful Dory tries to reunite with her parents in America by crossing a wall ― and then receives help from animals "that don't have anything in common with her." "They help her, even though they're completely different colors," says DeGeneres in the clip. "Because that's what you do when you see someone in need — you help them." "Finding Dory" was reportedly the first film to be screened under the Trump administration in the White House family theater on Sunday. DeGeneres' co-star in the film, Albert Brooks, did not miss the irony: Odd that Trump is watching Finding Dory today, a movie about reuniting with family when he's preventing it in real life.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 29, 2017