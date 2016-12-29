Ellen Pompeo And Husband Chris Ivery Welcome Third Child

Congratulations to this happy family! A rep for Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, confirmed that the couple recently welcomed a third child to their brood, exclusively telling Us Weekly that “Family and baby are all doing great.” Pompeo and Ivery also have two children, 7-year-old Stella Luna and 2-year-old Sienna May. The relatively private actress occasionally shares cute photos of her kids on social media, and they are adorable: Sienna May Ivery welcome to the world. We love you more than words can say A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Oct 2, 2014 at 1:11pm PDT So busy working it almost slipped my mind….. A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Jan 29, 2015 at 3:28pm PST This is a private family photo that I decided to share because of what appeared in the image… A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Nov 1, 2015 at 9:09am PST “Being a mother is the most fun job I’ve ever had,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” star told People magazine in 2010, after the birth of her first child. The actress welcomed Sienna via surrogate in 2014. She added to People, “Career women tend to get pregnant late, and I have to say I would never have done it any other way. I have the best of both worlds and I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything.”

