Emm Gryner joins David Bowie tribute in New York

Canadian singer and songwriter Emm Gryner has crossed the border this week to pay tribute to an old friend on the anniversary of his death.The Sarnia native is travelling to New York City to participate with other band alumni on Tuesday in Celebrating David Bowie, billed as “A Very Special Concert with Bowie People Playing Bowie Music Bowie Style.”“I think he would actually enjoy this show,” Gryner says.Bowie, who hired Gryner as a backing singer and keyboardist for his 2000 promotional tour and a headlining Glastonbury appearance, died at 69 of liver cancer last year, two days after his birthday and the surprise release of his final studio album, Blackstar.Gryner is looking forward to the reunion.Article Continued Below“There is the personal side of it,” she admits. “I’d like to see the old band, and see Holly (Palmer), who was my best friend during that time of touring. I haven’t really looked fondly on a lot of tributes, but this one, I felt it was put together so well in every city, and it looks great and sounds great, and those things are reminiscent of the shows I did with David as well . . . “Plus, we all got to know each other well. It’ll just be really nice for me to say hello and give people a hug. They’re all lovely people and they loved David so much.”Set for Terminal 5 in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, the tribute will find Canada well-represented. Along with Gryner will be Chris Hadfield. The former International Space Station commander, responsible for the first music video recorded in space — Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” performed from the International Space Station on May 12, 2013 — will be joining Gryner to play “A Better Future” from 2002’s Heathen.Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is framed by spacesuits as he performs David Bowie's Space Oddity on the International Space Station on May 12, 2013. Hadfield will play alongside Emm Gryner at the Celebrating David Bowie tribute concert in New York City.

