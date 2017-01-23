Empire of the Son contains interesting anecdotes but lacks structure: review

Empire of the Son By Tetsuro Shigematsu, directed by Richard Wolfe. Until Jan. 29 at Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St. factorytheatre.ca or 416-504-9971This autobiographical one-man show arrives in Toronto at the end of an eastern Canadian tour and as a guest production in Factory Theatre’s Beyond the Great White North season. It originated at the Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre, a community group that has recently professionalized. Its 2015 premiere run at the Cultch in Vancouver sold out before it opened — evidence, it would seem, of audiences’ hunger for true stories of immigrant lives.Article Continued BelowThe ostensible focus of the show is Tetsuro Shigematsu’s relationship with his aging father, who died just before it first opened. The senior Shigematsu lived through the Second World War in Japan, where his own father was a prisoner of war, and worked as a Japanese-language broadcaster for the BBC and CBC.In part, because it tracks an elusive emotional connection between father and son — but also because it lacks structure — the show meanders. Shigematsu recounts an itinerant professional journey that led him through art school to teaching English in Tokyo to a brief stint fronting a national CBC radio program, thus ending up in his dad’s footsteps despite never really intending to.Fragmented impressions slowly accumulate about his experiences of cultural alienation (realizing in third grade that not all Canadian families take baths together, for example); about his and his Persian-Canadian wife’s attempts to parent their two kids thoughtfully; and about their care for his father in his final years. There are a number of interesting anecdotes and observations along the way. But Shigematsu’s lack of performance training limits the show’s capacity to plumb emotional depths. Pam Johnson’s set includes a wood-panelled back wall with a screen, and a long narrow table with a series of small spotlights and a movable camera. Sporadically, Shigematsu will accompany an anecdote with the projection of miniature images like a dollhouse-sized bathroom, toy train car or his own fingers representing human figures. The use of video illustrates his points rather than complicating or extending them, adding visual texture but not substance.