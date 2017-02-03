Even Trump's Friend Howard Stern Thinks The Presidency Is Bad For His Mental Health

Howard Stern has known Donald Trump for decades, and does not think he should have thrown his hat in the ring for president. “I personally wish that he had never run,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Wednesday. “I told him that because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health too, because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.” Stern said he was shocked that Trump decided to run and “even more shocked that people took it seriously.” He also said that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host ― who once identified as pro-choice and supported Hillary Clinton in 2007 ― is just pandering to “his constituency, which is this religious right.” Nathaniel S. Butler via Getty Images “It’s a very difficult job,” Stern said, “and Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very very critical … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.” Stern previously said he was supporting Clinton, saying that having her as the president “was sort of a dream” of his.