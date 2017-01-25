Everyone Meet 'The Bachelor' Corinne's Little Sister Who Is Basically Her Clone

If you’re watching this season of “The Bachelor,” there’s a pretty good chance you’ve witnessed the magic (and madness) that is Corinne Olympios. The self-proclaimed multimillion-dollar business owner is easily the highlight of the season and the center of the drama that keeps us coming back for more every Monday night. Well, it appears Corinne has her very own brunette mini-she, her sister Taylor. Just look at them twinning all over social media. She is a fun person…what can we do ? A photo posted by TAYLOR OLYMPIOS (@tayoly12) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:31pm PST C H I L L V i B e S A photo posted by TAYLOR OLYMPIOS (@tayoly12) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:38pm PST ••Game faces•• A photo posted by TAYLOR OLYMPIOS (@tayoly12) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:36pm PST Facial expressions on point ☝️ #spotted A photo posted by TAYLOR OLYMPIOS (@tayoly12) on Jan 22, 2017 at 5:15pm PST Corinne even celebrated Taylor’s 16th birthday with her late last year. These two sisters look like the ultimate partners in crime. If things don’t work out between Corinne and Nick, we’d totally be down for a spinoff show featuring her and Taylor. If you love “The Bachelor,” check out HuffPost’s “Here to Make Friends” podcast below. Related… This Video Of Justin Bieber On The Drums Is Awakening Our Bieber Fever Here's Why Kylie Jenner Gave Her BFF Jordyn Woods $10,000 Fans Think This Photo Of Selena Gomez Is Photoshopped

