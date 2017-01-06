Everything You Need To Know Before Sunday's Golden Globes, Including Who Will Win

It’s Golden Globe weekend! Here’s everything you need to know. How do I watch? Catch the Golden Globes live at 8 p.m. EST on NBC Sunday. E!’s red-carpet special, hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, begins at 6 p.m. NBC’s airs at 7 p.m. The awards take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Who is hosting? Jimmy Fallon, who has teased potential Donald Trump cracks despite rustling the president-elect’s hair like an old chum during Trump’s campaign. The Globes typically open with the host’s monologue, but Fallon has plans for a “fun and friendly and joyous and cool” opening number featuring Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and possibly other cameos. Who else will be there? According to a press release from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, here is the list of presenters: Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Steve Carell, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Goldie Hawn, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, John Legend, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Sting, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, Carl Weathers, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Wiig. Who is Miss Golden Globe? Every year, famous people’s daughters hand out the trophies onstage. Sometimes they go on to become famous themselves, like Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson. In fact, The Hollywood Reporter published an interesting feature on the Miss Golden Globe tradition on Thursday. This year, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters ― Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet Stallone ― will do the honors. The Globes predict the Oscars, right? Yes and no. They tend to get billed as the primo Oscar precursor, but that’s something of a misnomer. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association ― an easily wined-and-dined organization that comprises about 90 international journalists ― votes for the Golden Globes. None of them are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects the Oscars. The HFPA’s picks may influence some Academy voters, but the two awards are otherwise unrelated. What the Globes mostly do is help to ferment the Oscar conversation, which is largely about campaign narratives. Awards pundits see the Globes as a sort of dress rehearsal for Oscar contenders. Or you can think of it as an audition. Giving a great Globes speech ― one that homes in on the respective movie’s messaging or charms the hell out of the boozing Oscar voters watching ― can bolster someone’s Oscar attention. It’s all a game of politics! No matter what, the Globes are different because the stars drink throughout the ceremony. Expect the speeches to get sloppier as the night progresses. Cate Blanchett, for example, later admitted she was “a couple of sheets to the wind” by the time she won her category (for “Blue Jasmine”) in 2014. Is anything else big happening? Because she hasn’t been decorated enough throughout her career, Meryl Streep will receive the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, a lifetime-achievement prize that has recently gone to Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster and Morgan Freeman. The Globes, which does not usually feature an “in memoriam” segment, are also reportedly considering a tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. “We’re going to acknowledge it, but we’re still in discussion with exactly how we’re going to do that,” executive producer Barry Adelman told Variety. Who will win? Here we go. I’ve been covering awards season for the past few months, so I’m just going to do this in a quick list format. The Globes do throw some crazy curveballs from time to time, so apologies if I lead you astray. But here’s where the races stand after a few months of campaigning. You can see the full list of nominations here. Best Motion Picture, Drama: ”Manchester by the Sea”

Potential spoiler: “Moonlight” Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy: ”La La Land”

Potential spoiler: “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Potential spoiler: Amy Adams, “Arrival” or Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Potential spoiler: Annette Bening, “20th Century Women” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Potential spoiler: Denzel Washington, “Fences” Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Potential spoiler: Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Potential spoiler: Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” Best Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Potential spoiler: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” or Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Potential spoilers: Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins” or Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool” Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Kenneth Lonergan, ”Manchester by the Sea”

Potential spoiler: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, ”La La Land”

Potential spoiler: Johann Johannsson, “Arrival” Best Motion Picture, Animated: ”Zootopia”

Potential spoilers: “Kubo and the Two Strings” or ”Moana” Best Original Song, Motion Picture: “How Far I’ll Go,” from “Moana”

Potential spoiler: “City of Stars,” from “La La Land” Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language: “Elle”

Potential spoiler: “Toni Erdmann” Best Television Series, Drama: “Westworld”

Potential spoiler: “This Is Us” or “The Crown” Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta”

Potential spoilers: “Blackish” or “Veep” Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: ”The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Potential spoilers: None. Nice try. Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Potential spoiler: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath” Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama: Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Potential spoiler: Claire Foy, “The Crown” Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Potential spoilers: Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” or Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy: Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Potential spoiler: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” or Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Potential spoiler: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Potential spoiler: Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Potential spoiler: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Potential spoiler: Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

