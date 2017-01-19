Fame game and funny people animate Nerdland: Projections column

Nerdland: The inanity of Hollywood and celebrity culture serves as a very juicy target for the makers of Nerdland, a snarky animated satire that plays the Royal this week. The reliably funny Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt provide the voices for John and Elliot, two movie-biz wannabes in L.A. whose career prospects are as miserable as their chances of scoring dates. That changes when they institute an “instant fame plan” full of outrageous acts that they believe are guaranteed to get them all the attention they need in our mind-numbing age of reality TV and TMZ.Along with Rudd and Oswalt, Nerdland’s impressive voice cast of alt-comedy stars includes Hannibal Buress, Kate Micucci, Mike Judge and Paul Scheer. It’s all the sick and twisted brainchild of Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter behind Se7en and 8mm, and Titmouse, Inc., the animation team responsible for the similarly deranged Adult Swim shows Metalocalpyse and Superjail! Nerdland plays Jan. 21-22 at the Royal.Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened: What with a career full of Broadway landmarks like West Side Story, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Assassins and Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim has hardly been starved for success. Yet his most famous flop proves to be just as compelling as any of his hits in a new doc that opens this weekend. Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened delves deep into the history of Merrily We Roll Along, a daring musical that united Sondheim with much of Broadway’s best talent but nevertheless closed after 16 performances in 1981. It lives again thanks to filmmaker Lonny Price’s deft use of archival footage of Sondheim at work, plus new interviews with many of the original castmates, including Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander. Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened plays Jan. 20 to Feb. 2 at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema.Article Continued BelowGreat women directors at JCC: For his latest lecture series at the Miles Nadal JCC, Toronto film critic Adam Nayman encourages local cinephiles to take a close look at the work of three great auteurs, all of whom happen to be women. The bold and often provocative films of Catherine Breillat (Romance, Anatomy of Hell), Claire Denis (Beau Travail, Bastards) and Kelly Reichardt (Wendy & Lucy, Meek’s Cutoff) get the praise and scrutiny they deserve over six lectures starting Jan. 23.Nerdland, a snarky animated satire that plays the Royal this week, sees Paul Rudd and Patton Oswalt provide the voices for John and Elliot, two movie-biz wannabes in L.A. (handout photo) Westworld, Futureworld and Easy Rider: Devotees of Westworld may not be aware that HBO’s enthralling saga of sentient androids in cowboy hats and corsets owes its source code to not one but two ’70s science-fiction cult faves, both of which play rare screenings this week. Written and directed by Michael Crichton and released in 1973, the original Westworld starred Yul Brynner as a gunslinger robot in a high-tech western theme park who malfunctions with catastrophic results. Three years later came Futureworld, a sequel with Peter Fonda as a reporter who discovers a sinister conspiracy by the people behind a new set of parks. Both films play the Royal’s aptly titled Robots & Unicorns series on Jan. 24. The College St. moviehouse also begins a limited run for Easy Rider, an earlier Fonda movie that radically repurposed the tropes of the Hollywood western — it plays select dates between Jan. 21 and Feb. 1. In Brief: