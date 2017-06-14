Famous is Love finds young Hollywoods drama off-screen: What Im Watching

The Show: Famous in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 The Moment: The birthday poutPoor Paige (Bella Thorne). The major motion picture she’s starring in is ruining her 21st birthday. She pads into her kitchen, where her faithful roomie Cassie (Georgie Flores) makes pancakes for her.“Oof, you look like . . .” begins Jake (Charlie DePew), their other roomie, a fledgling screenwriter.“I was up all night finishing my college paper,” Paige pouts.Article Continued Below“Get ready for bottomless margaritas at Los Amigos!” Jake crows.“About that,” Paige says, with boo-boo eyes. “I have to cancel. The film is making me do dance rehearsals at Rainer’s tonight.”“You have rehearsals on your birthday?” Jake says, skeptically.