Fans Raise Lightsabers Around The Country In Tribute To Carrie Fisher

“Star Wars” fans around the country gathered to honor the late Carrie Fisher with lightsaber tributes fit for a princess and captain. Fisher, best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday at the age of 60. She was hospitalized days earlier after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. A day later, her mother, Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds, died at the age of 84. A public event posted to Facebook called for “Star Wars” fans to gather Wednesday night in Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, California. Folks who attended the vigil posted photos and videos from the Disneyland tribute. “There were a bounty of emotions, shared memories, and a loving appreciation for a remarkable human being,” Instagram user James B. Bones wrote in a post. A loving Lightsaber tribute to Carrie Fisher at #DowntownDisney. There were a bounty of emotions, shared memories, and a loving appreciation for a remarkable human being. #Disneyland #StarWars A photo posted by James B. Jones (@thejamesbjones) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:22pm PST for carrie #lightsabervigil #carriefisher #downtowndisney #maytheforcebewithyou A photo posted by Val Taylor (@valeatscheese) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:35pm PST Event organizer Jeff Rowan told The Hollywood Reporter that he created the event to see if it would catch on. It certainly did, with hundreds of supporters sharing the post while a thousand Facebook users said they were interested in the event. Around the country, lightsaber vigils will be held at various Alamo Drafthouse movie theater locations over the next three days, starting with one outside the Austin, Texas, location Wednesday night. Tonight I attended a lightsaber vigil in honor of Carrie Fisher. Amazing to see so many people of different ages and backgrounds gathered together for one common interest. May the force be with you, Leia. A photo posted by Austin, TX (@photo.jay) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:21pm PST Remembered our favorite Princess & General @drafthouse S. Lamar. @carrieffisher inspired so many & will continue to do so! #RIPCarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/wB1f0I7P9U— Shawn Smith (@_Pistulio) December 29, 2016 #vigil #carriefisher #ripcarriefisher #princessleia #stormtrooper #starwars #lightsaber #lightsabervigil #shotonmydslr #dslr #austin #ATX #texas #onassignment #myoffice #statesmanphoto @statesman A photo posted by spillmanphoto (@spillmanphoto) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:02pm PST The Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton, Colorado, will host a lightsaber vigil Friday night. The company also said it plans to screen some of Fisher’s non-”Star Wars” films. The San Antonio location will host free memorial screenings of “The Blues Brothers” throughout the weekend, while the Drafthouse in Omaha will hold two “in memoriam” screenings of “The Burbs” and “When Harry Met Sally” in early January. Colorado’s Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver also announced it was hosting a lightsaber vigil in Fisher’s honor Wednesday. Colorado fans will have a chance to remember #CarrieFisher tonight @WingsMuseum 5-7pm. Free vigil & lightsaber tribute #9newsmornings— Colleen Ferreira (@ColleenFerreira) December 28, 2016 Fans in Tempe, Arizona, were invited to join in a memorial saber walk Friday organized by Phoenix pop culture group the Blue Ribbon Army Social Club. As with all vigils, fans were encouraged to bring lightsabers and dress in “Star Wars” gear. Wherever you are, may the force be with you.

