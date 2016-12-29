Fellow Hollywood Legend Russ Tamblyn 'Heartbroken' Over Debbie Reynolds' Death

Hollywood is reeling over the loss of iconic actress Debbie Reynolds, who died on Wednesday, just one day after her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher. Fellow actors and industry professionals have taken to social media to honor the late star and send their condolences to the Reynolds and Fisher families. But one tribute that was beyond touching was Russ Tamblyn’s. The actor and dancer, most famous for his roles in 1958’s “Tom Thumb” and 1961’s “West Side Story,” remembered his friend through his daughter, actress Amber Tamblyn, who took to Instagram to share his anguish. “My father is heartbroken,” Amber wrote. “Debbie was like a sister to him. He left her a message yesterday. He didn’t get to say goodbye.” My father is heartbroken. Debbie was like a sister to him. He left her a message yesterday. He didn't get to say goodbye. A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:48am PST Russ, who turns 82 on Dec. 30, starred with Debbie in the 1955 movie-musical “Hit the Deck,” but the pair were more than co-stars ― they were friends in a classic age of Hollywood. Archive Photos via Getty Images Debbie Reynolds and Russ Tamblyn in a letter “E,” from the film “Hit The Deck,” 1955. Transcendental Graphics via Getty Images Publicity still of American actors, foreground from left, Jane Powell and Vic Damone, Ann Miller and Tony Martin, and Debbie Reynolds and Russ Tamblyn, along with dozens of others, for “Hit the Deck” (directed by Roy Rowland), 1955. Archive Photos via Getty Images Vic Damone, Jane Powell, Tony Martin, Kay Armen, Russ Tamblyn and Debbie Reynolds gathered around a piano singing in a scene from the film “Hit The Deck.” Archive Photos via Getty Images Dick Powell talks with Russ Tamblyn and Debbie Reynolds during a break from shooting the film “The Enemy Below,” 1957. Relive their chemistry by watching this scene from “Hit the Deck.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx