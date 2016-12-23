Fences surrounds characters with barriers of guilt and regret: review

FencesStarring Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Mykelti Williamson and Russell Hornsby. Directed by Denzel Washington. Opens Dec. 25 at major theatres. 139 minutes. PG“You’ve got to take the crookeds with the straights,” Denzel Washington’s angry Troy Maxson says in Fences, using a baseball-as-life analogy that comes easy to this former pro ballplayer.Somewhat the same philosophy might be applied to appreciating the film, which Washington also directed. The one big “crooked” thing about is that it never quite escapes its stage origins. It’s noisily adapted from the Pulitzer-winning 1987 play by August Wilson, set in 1957, which won Washington and co-star Viola Davis Tony Awards in a Broadway revival a few years back. (Wilson also wrote the screenplay.)Article Continued BelowThe “straight” things about Fences are in abundance, and they have mainly to do with the acting. Washington, a likely Best Actor Oscar nominee, rages like King Lear as Troy, a Pittsburgh trash collector who feels that God — or is it the Devil? — has thrown him a spitball. He’s steeped in guilt, regret and resentment, for a life of disruptions that include a stint in jail, a disappointing baseball career and an alarming fondness for the bottle.Note Rosebud’s Beauty Salon, which Troy’s garbage truck passes on one of the film’s few street exteriors. It’s a nod to the rueful “Rosebud” memory of Citizen Kane, where a childhood of contentment yields to adult despair.Troy does have the love of a good wife, Rose, who for 18 years has kept the family going. Davis plays her with the world weariness of a soul who knows what the truth is but dares not speak it; she’s sure to be nominated and will likely win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.Troy also has his friend and co-worker Bono (Stephen Henderson), who not only loves him but puts up with him, an important distinction.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx