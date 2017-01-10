Fifth Harmony Announces First Performance Sans Camila Cabello

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are “Miss Movin’ On” after Camila Cabello’s exit last month. Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei will hit the stage at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The performance will be Fifth Harmony’s first as a foursome since Cabello’s departure. Cabello exited the group in December 2016, leaving a blaze of Twitter drama in her wake. The remaining four members of Fifth Harmony announced her departure in a statement via Twitter: After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well. Cabello fired back her own statement, saying she was “shocked” by her former bandmates’ announcement and insisted she had explained her decision in person, not through her representatives. pic.twitter.com/e35U3tcTQ8— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) December 19, 2016 While Harmonizers saw the five ladies performing together for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve, the performance was pre-taped before Cabello’s exit. Despite the back-and-forth mudslinging, it appears Cabello and Fifth Harmony are moving on quite well post-breakup. Fifth Harmony recently released their first official promo photo as a quartet. The ladies are also nominated for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Group, which they won last year. Twenty Seventeen pic.twitter.com/jXwHFIITcC— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) January 5, 2017 Meanwhile, Cabello has promised fans a “big chunk of [her] heart” with new solo music in 2017, and a recent tweet has followers buzzing about a possible new song coming their way. The 2017 People’s Choice Awards will air Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

