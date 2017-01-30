Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Exhorts Fans To Take Action Against Immigration Ban

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui is not taking President Trump’s immigration ban lying down. The 20-year-old Cuban-American singer composed an open letter to her fans and followers, begging them to take action against Trump’s executive order. Trump’s order temporarily stops the U.S. refugee resettlement program and bans immigration from Syria and a handful of other predominantly Muslim countries. “We cannot afford woke tweets and Instagram posts alone,” Jauregui wrote. “If you are going to these protests, if you need health insurance for yourself or a sick loved one, if you are a woman, if you are a person of color, if you are disabled, if you practice any sort of religion, if you care about hte [sic] air you breathe and the water you drink, if you showed up to that women’s march in whatever city or state or country or town you came from, you need to fight back.” “This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees,” she continued. “The term refugee in itself is such a significant word. These people are not terrorists: Many are escaping wars that we created in their lands.” “We need action. Take your future back into your hands,” Jauregui said. Jauregui concluded her letter by highlighting the work of the ACLU and the Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center, and asked her readers to fight back. Previously, Jauregui had taken a stand against President Trump in an op-ed for Billboard, writing of his supporters that they “voted for a person who built an 18-month campaign off the back of your hatred.” The pop star is not the only young celebrity to speak out on recent policies; the Hadid sisters were seen marching in opposition to the executive order in New York. To read the full text of Jauregui’s letter, head to People.com. Related… Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Playing Games With Our Hearts Ed Sheeran Sweats It Out As A Boxer In 'Shape Of You' Music Video Ansel Elgort And His Girlfriend Get Frisky In Music Video Teaser