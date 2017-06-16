Fifty years ago, Monterey Pop paved the way for todays music festivals

LOS ANGELES—Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop.Fifty years ago this week, the three-day concert south of San Francisco became the centrepiece of the “Summer of Love” and paved the way for today’s popular festivals. The Monterey International Pop Festival created the template for giving emerging artists exposure alongside blockbuster bands while showcasing different genres of music in outdoor settings.John Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas came up with the idea for three days of music with proceeds going to charitable causes. He brought in Grammy-winning record producer Lou Adler, promoter Alan Pariser and publicist Derek Taylor, who worked with the Beatles. The festival was planned in just seven weeks with the goal of validating rock music as an art form in the same way that jazz and folk were regarded in 1967.“The focus was the music and how to present it in the best possible way,” Adler said recently at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. “The byproduct of that was the feeling that took place in Monterey: love and flowers.”Organizers sought out the best musicians, sound and lighting systems and food “in order to lift the level of what rock ’n’ roll should be,” Adler said.Article Continued BelowThey signed on Jefferson Airplane, the Who, the Grateful Dead, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Simon & Garfunkel, Big Brother and the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Ravi Shankar, and the Mamas & the Papas.“We sort of had our pick,” Adler recalled, noting no one booked acts that far out at the time.It was Shankar’s introduction to an American audience, and the Indian sitar player was the only one who got paid, Adler said. He received $3,000, while the others had their flights and hotels comped.