Film producer bites back against dog abuse allegations

The producer of the family film A Dog’s Purpose says a leaked video “mischaracterizes what happened” on set the day a German shepherd was filmed struggling in turbulent water.The comments by Gavin Polone come in a column for The Hollywood Reporter as PETA calls for a boycott of the film, which is set to be released on Friday.Polone also accuses TMZ of airing a clip that’s actually a composite, which he says creates a false depiction of what happened that day.“Why did the person who edited it to seem like the two clips were connected… not let you see the dog was alright and never in mortal danger?” Polone asks in his column.The image of a dog leaping into the water is actually a computer-generated one and not a real dog at all, Polone writes.Article Continued BelowAnother image, of a German shepherd in a steel cage, is also misleading, since it’s not even the dog Hercules from the movie, Polone writes.He also suggests that whoever provided the clip to TMZ was seeking money, not animal welfare, by waiting 15 months to make it public.“If he wanted to protect animals, wouldn’t he want whoever did wrong stopped from doing the same on other productions immediately?” Polone writes.

