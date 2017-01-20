Fiona Reid brings charm and humour to Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience: review

The AudienceWritten by Peter Morgan. Directed by Christopher Newton. Until Feb. 26 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St. W. mirvish.com or 416-872-1212When Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, became too ill with a cold to attend Christmas mass this year, naturally concerns rose about her health at 90 years old. Collectively, it seems, our culture is beginning to consider a world without the woman responsible for keeping the monarchy alive in the U.K. and the Commonwealth. And as The Audience points out, a “cold” can be a euphemism for a more serious illness. Article Continued BelowThe play was written in 2013 by Peter Morgan (also the writer and creator of The Crown on Netflix, Frost/Nixon and The Queen) as a brief history of the Queen’s reign told through her weekly “audiences” with sitting prime ministers, beginning with Winston Churchill in 1952. Though it largely plays out as a collection of mini-period pieces, Morgan’s play adds more introspective elements, letting Elizabeth recount memories to herself, speak to herself as a girl and, in director Christopher Newton’s production, let one disastrous moment in history echo inside her mind. She’s jumping back and forth in time, matching the world’s reflective mood.The result is not necessarily an in-depth look at the Queen as a person. For example, the film The Queen revealed more about her personality conflicting with modern attitudes of propriety. But it does reveal a great deal about how Morgan imagines her personal taste for the various PMs (spoiler: she’s fond of Harold Wilson, less so of Tony Blair). The Audience examines the dynamics of those in power — either inherited or democratically earned — and how those two institutions wrangle with each other.