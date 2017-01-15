Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham And Christine McVie Are Working On A Duets Album

Exciting news for Fleetwood Mac fans: Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham are working on a duets album. It looks like those rumors about the band recording new music weren’t far from the truth. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, McVie and Buckingham discussed their project, which is tentatively scheduled to be released in May. “I’ve been sending Lindsey demos in their very raw form, and he’s been doing his Lindsey magic on them, which I love,” McVie said. Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood, as well as the band’s bassist, John McVie, are also working on the album, but that doesn’t mean it will bear the band’s name. Instead, the working title is simply “Buckingham McVie,” in the same vein as Buckingham’s pre-Fleetwood duets album with Stevie Nicks (”Buckingham Nicks”). McVie re-joined Fleetwood Mac on tour in 2014 after a 16-year absence from the group ― save for one surprise performance in 2013. Buckingham told the LA Times that after they were reunited, he and McVie spent time in the studio and ended up creating enough music for an entire album. “We got in here, and it made sense to me with what she had given me and what I done with it. But we still didn’t know how it was going to play out in the studio,” Buckingham said. McVie added, “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.” To read more from McVie and Buckingham, head over to the LA Times.

