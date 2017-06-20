For Jillian Harris, Jillian & Justin is the real deal

For anyone who watched Jillian Harris try and ultimately fail to find a mate on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, her latest TV show might seem like a vindication.Harris, 37, was an interior designer from Alberta when she competed on The Bachelor in 2009, failing to win over Jason Mesnick but entrancing fans to the point that she became the first Canadian star of The Bachelorette in 2010. But her engagement to Ed Swiderski only lasted about a year.Now, however, Harris has a TV career of her own, a fiancé and a son. And Jillian & Justin, debuting Wednesday at 10 p.m. on W, gives viewers a peek into her new life.Harris, one of the co-hosts of Love It or List It Vancouver, says she originally pitched a show about the home she and Justin Pasutto were renovating in Kelowna, B.C., but “after spending a couple of days with us on camera it became more a document — I don’t want to say reality show — more about our life.”And what viewers will see, Harris said, “is a really crazy roller-coaster ride through the last year of our life.”Article Continued BelowIt includes iPhone and GoPro footage shot by the couple themselves.“What the show touches on the most is whatever our life kind of threw in front of the camera,” added Pasutto, a former professional snowboarder and entrepreneur whom Harris met standing in line outside a Kelowna pub called, ironically, Roses.Pasutto, who had never done a TV show before, said it “ended up being an absolute blast and a huge memory.”