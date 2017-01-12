PASADENA, CALIF — What would happen if hip hop artist Dr. Dre turned out to be super agent Jack Bauer? You’d end up with something like 24: Legacy, a prequel to the original 24 series which featured Canadian Kiefer Sutherland. The new show, which premieres February 4 on Fox, stars Corey Hawkins as military hero Eric Carter who returns to the U.S. to foil a major terrorism attack. Hawkins last major role was as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton. “Honestly, we didn’t set out to cast a black person as the new Jack Bauer. It just happened like that,” says Manny Coto, the co-creator and executive producer of the new show in an interview with the Star. “We really started off with this character who was an army ranger who comes back from the war. And we looked at everybody. But one face popped out at us after we saw Straight Outta Compton. And we knew he was the one.”Article Continued BelowHawkins was not a likely sell at first, and Coto said he had to be convinced initially.“I would never have figured it. When the casting director first suggested Corey, I was like — ‘Whoa, what are you talking about?’ And then it made complete sense,” he said.Choosing the more laid back Hawkins was also a complete break from the intense Jack Bauer presence that viewers are familiar with.

