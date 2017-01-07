Frat boy Jimmy Fallons bland charm is rapidly wearing thin: Menon

Jimmy Fallon is hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday.If you just yawned, shrugged or stopped reading, it’s probably because you don’t have strong feelings about the late night comedian. Or you already know what to expect: a star-studded opening number with ambitious tracking shots, singing, dancing, costumes, impressions, fawning odes to the nominees, silly audience play, and scattershot jokes in which the punch lines are never more than gentle pokes.This instinct is coded inside Fallon’s DNA. He’s the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show. He’s the ratings leader. He’s a television star in his own right. But more than anything, he is Hollywood’s No. 1 fan, a man-boy saddled with a pop culture obsession who believes life is a karaoke machine inside a frat house where everything is awesome and everyone plays board games before pounding back midnight shots from the fountain of youth and declaring mad love for one another.In this cloud of arrested development, Fallon is the affable ringleader. He hugs. He high-fives. He giggles. He claps like a trained seal. Article Continued BelowHe never offends.This is great news for the celebrities in attendance on Sunday and bad news for deodorant merchants within a two-block radius of the Beverly Hilton who will suffer a plunge in sales compared to last year when Ricky Gervais hosted the Globes and induced mass sweating by hurling insults at the glittery crowd.Gervais was trying to amuse TV viewers. Fallon is trying to impress stars.

