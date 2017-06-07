Never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo, but actors Antoine Yared and Sara Farb are thriving this season at the Stratford Festival.Both in their fifth seasons, the pair have seen their stars steadily rise at the festival — Farb played Cordelia opposite Colm Feore in 2014’s King Lear and starred in 2015’s highly acclaimed Anne Frank, and last year Yared impressed as both Malcolm in Macbeth and Erhart in John Gabriel Borkman. It was in rehearsals for another Stratford Romeo and Juliet — Tim Carroll’s in 2013 — that Yared and Farb first met. Yared was playing Paris, Juliet’s ill-fated suitor whose impending nuptials drive her to fake her own death, and Farb was Paris’s page. “At the end, Paris was dead onstage and I was the only one crying over his body,” Farb said from inside the Festival Theatre, where the 2017 production of Shakespeare’s famously tragic play opened on June 1, starring Yared and Farb as the young lovers.It’s the first time either of them have played the lead role in a Shakespeare production at the festival.Article Continued Below“Sara thought I didn’t like her,” Yared laughed. But over the last five years, including being housemates during last year’s festival, their friendship has grown into what Farb says is “the most functional relationship” she’s ever had. “It made going into this rehearsal process that much easier; we didn’t have to worry about convincing the audience that we love each other,” Yared said.That’s a blessing in any production of Romeo and Juliet, an enduringly popular play that’s incredibly difficult to get right.