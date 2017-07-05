Fringe show finds the funny in broken engagements

It happens only once and it’s brief.Efthimios Nasiopoulos edges his chair slightly forward, leans in and slips out of the relaxed demeanour that’s also the cornerstone of his approachable, cerebral standup act.“I’m not throwing them under the bus,” he insists, his voice rising only slightly above its usual calming timbre. His one man show, Disengaged — which earned good reviews at Montreal’s Fringe last month and plays Toronto’s edition this week — is less about his two ex-fiancées, he stresses, and more about what led him to call off two separate weddings at their 11th hours. Both non-ceremonies were 10 years apart.“Everything was booked, invitations had been sent out,” he offers with a heavy sigh. “(Both exes) are not unscathed completely,” adds Nasiopoulos, 38, about his first play, which is mostly comedy surrounded by some serious moments. “But they’re not the focus.”Read more:Article Continued BelowThere’s a marathon of theatre at the Toronto FringeToronto Fringe announced 2017 lineupThis point seems paramount for the Toronto native when discussing Disengaged. The comic-cum-playwright isn’t looking to make enemies: in his standup act, a one-man show or offstage.