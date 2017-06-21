From a painful past, Bearing looks ahead: Wednesday Matine

Ask playwright and director Yvette Nolan and dancer, actor and director Michael Greyeyes how long their latest collaboration, the dance opera Bearing, has been in the works and the short answer is about three years. But the longer, more complicated answer is that its creation has happened slowly throughout their lives; over decades, over generations. In fact, they were born with it.“Both of us are kids of residential school parents and it finds itself into everything we do because that’s where we come from. That’s who we are,” Nolan said from the rehearsal room, as the cast of Bearing prepared for its world premiere at the Luminato Festival on Thursday.Residential schools — in which Indigenous children were removed from their families and placed in government-operated educational institutions to assimilate them into Euro-Canadian culture — and the trauma they created have always been present in the work of Nolan’s and Greyeyes’ company Signal Theatre. Both of Greyeyes’ parents, who were of Plains Cree descent from the Muskeg Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, were placed in residential schools. Nolan’s Algonquin mother met and married Nolan’s father, an Irish math teacher, at a residential school. Now Signal Theatre is presenting a more explicit exploration of the issue in Bearing, the most ambitious production yet for the small company, featuring an orchestra of 22, six dancers, three actors and soprano Marion Newman.Article Continued Below“It’s such a big story and it needs a big form. And opera is the biggest form,” Nolan said, explaining that Bearing breaks down into three acts: J.S. Bach’s “Jesu, meine Freude”; Claude Vivier’s “Wo bist du Licht!” and a piece commissioned for the work, “Sojourn” by Spy Dénommé-Welch and Catherine Magowan.A group of dancers representing modern-day Canadians take on various roles to re-enact the residential school experience, and then emerge from the experience to move on with the Indigenous characters with shared knowledge and understanding. “It’s abstracted, it’s a different form. We have to keep telling this story in different forms so everybody gets it,” Nolan said.