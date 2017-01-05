From Haley Bennett to Zendaya, five stars to watch in 2017

Hollywood is a fickle mistress, and you never know when someone is about to explode into a major star or fizzle out into a C-list nobody that makes people say, “Oh, what’s he been doing lately?” While it’s probably impossible to separate the Emma Stones from the Adam Brodys, we picked five actors who will almost certainly be on the rise in the next year.1. Haley BennettWhere you’ve seen her:The Magnificent Seven, The Girl on the TrainWhat’s next:Thank You for Your Service, WeightlessYou may have seen mention of the 28-year-old actress earlier this year when people couldn’t stop freaking out about her resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence. She had a big year in 2016, going toe to toe with Chris Pratt in The Magnificent Seven, mysteriously disappearing in The Girl on the Train and being one of Howard Hughes’ starlets in Rules Don’t Apply. In 2017, she’ll star in Thank You for Your Service alongside Miles Teller and Amy Schumer and then keep good company in Terrence Malick’s Weightless. It can’t hurt to be in a film with Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman and Michael Fassbender.Article Continued Below2. Zoey DeutchWhere you’ve seen her:Everybody Wants Some!!, Why Him?What’s next:Rebel in the Rye, Before I Fall

