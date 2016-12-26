From Hillary and Trump to Beyonc: moments in 2016 TV

I’m not sure we want to spend too much time looking back on this shaky year now ending. I do believe, though, that what we watch remains an accurate reflection of who we are. Here’s what I saw on TV — and in it — in 2016.The U.S. election The three presidential debates between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shattered previous ratings. People may have tuned in to see who the two candidates were. Instead, they saw what they wanted to see. Democrats felt he was absurd and horrifying; Republicans found her a nasty woman. Saturday Night Live did some of its sharpest work ever (all hail Kate McKinnon and “Black Jeopardy”). John Oliver and Samantha Bee rose to brilliance. Trevor Noah tried, but we missed Jon Stewart. Jimmy Fallon sold out; his chummy-with-Trump routine nauseated. On election night, the CNN anchors couldn’t hide that they looked flatly frightened; even the Trump supporters were pale. But perhaps the most important story of 2016 is how effectively Trump kneecapped the mainstream media. Because he’ll control all three branches of the U.S. government, Americans will need a free and fair press more than ever. Yet he’s convinced half the country that they can ignore legitimate reporting; that there’s no difference between fact and opinion; and that lying is OK if you get away with it. Also included in the kneecapping: celebrities. Lefty Hollywood rose as one to cry danger. The right stopped listening, even to Oprah.Women comediansSpeaking of Samantha Bee, she came hard out of the gate on Full Frontal and continued to get braver all year, with terrific screeds against guns and against NBC, which she chastised for pandering to Trump despite his hateful rhetoric. “I guess ratings are more important than brown people,” she said. Amy Schumer did an incendiary bit in which her gynecologist was replaced by the doddering old dudes of the House Committee on Women’s Health. The Broad City women hugged Hillary Clinton. Tig Notaro smacked down cancer on One Mississippi. The women creators of Fleabag, Insecure, Catastrophe, Divorce, Girls, Better Things and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt examined relationships (well, mainly sex) from the female point of view. Of course, we’re nowhere near parity, but we’re inching closer.Article Continued BelowSeries about people of colourSpeaking of inching closer: despite the fact that The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore was cancelled just when it was finding its voice — and just when we needed it most — there were other promising developments. Black-ish addressed the police shootings of unarmed black men, and scored critical and commercial success on a mainstream network. In Master of None, Aziz Ansari created a character whose racial background both did and didn’t matter to him; so did Issa Rae on Insecure. The Night Of, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and O.J.: Made in America put race front and centre. And the coolest show of the year, Atlanta, gave us an Ivy League/hip-hop hybrid culture, an invisible car and a black Justin Bieber.Prison Shows

