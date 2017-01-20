From SNL to The Onion, comedy bids farewell to Joe Biden

There’s a trick to satirizing Joe Biden: You need only look within.So says Jason Sudeikis, who starred on Saturday Night Live from 2005 to 2013. To create his impersonation, he zeroed in on one trait: “He feels like a people person.” The actor grew up around that friendly nature back in Kansas and simply had to channel “the outgoingness and gregariousness of my father.”The Onion writer Chad Nackers tapped his own background to create a different kind of satiric Biden — a popular “Diamond Joe” character who loves his muscle cars, motorcycles and hair-metal music. “The first full article was the shirtless Biden washing his Trans Am, wearing cut-off jeans shorts,” Nackers says of the piece, headlined “Shirtless Biden Washes Trans Am in White House Driveway.” “That was a kind of young guy I grew up around in Appleton, Wisconsin, with jean jackets and Def Leppard shirts. It kind of helped that I had a strong connection to blue-collar life.”Biden, who vacates the veep’s office Friday, has a blue-collar persona as big as a Delaware commuter train — a mix of genuine warmth and bold humour, with a mouth that can grin slyly right before committing a slip of the tongue, making him a fertile source of humour. Some of those satirical takes grew as warm as their source, as the character of an affable “Uncle Joe” could seem very much in on his own joke. This was notably true on Saturday Night Live and at the Onion, each of which, in its own way, portrayed him as a swaggering, seen-it-all pol who, riding in the White House’s shotgun seat, could thoroughly enjoy the sweet ride.▶Vice President Joe Biden is joking about his own talk on seeking the presidency in 2020. On his way into a meeting with House Democrats Tuesday, Biden said, I'm going to announce right now in response to questions about whether he'll run. (The Associated Press)Article Continued BelowSudeikis doesn’t work like some other SNL impersonators who depend on uncanny mimicry. “I am trying to find the thing inside of them that it is inside of me,” the performer says of his impressions. “I have not developed (them) in the same way as (Bill) Hader or Fred (Armisen) or (Darrell) Hammond. They sound like them.”So Sudeikis has a trick in breaking down his impression: “Watching them with the sound off.” He picks up nuances, such as how much time that person actually spends listening.Acquiring the look helps, too, he says. “Put a better pair of chompers on me, with a bald cap with some thinning hair, and I can get into the mode.” When he wears a Brooks Brothers suit to play Mitt Romney, for instance, “I can’t help but feel very different.”And so Sudeikis, working with former head writer Seth Meyers and SNL’s longtime political writer James Downey, began to break down a take.