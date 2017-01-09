‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Updates: Will Daenerys Become A Mad Queen? 3 Signs That Point Out She Will

Game of Thrones Season 7 is coming soon and the battle for the iron throne is expected to get even bloodier. With so many rumors and spoilers around the fate of Daenerys Targaryen, many fans are wondering if her lust for power will finally fully consume her and turn her into the Mad Queen. Daenerys Targaryen who is also fondly called Khaleesi by the Dothraki horde has already conquered several lands while freeing slaves in the process. She has been known as a compassionate and very capable leader worthy enough to sit on the iron throne. However, with the recent plot leak reported by the International Business Times, it seems like the Targaryen blood flows stronger inside her. Game of Thrones Season 7 is Coming pic.twitter.com/WxtHeRM6Om — Daenerys Targaryen (@Queen_Daenerys_) January 2, 2017 According to the report, a plot was leaked on Reddit. It says that Danaerys Stormborn will burn some of the Westeros lords for failing to bow down to her. One of the houses that will fall victim to the madness of Danaerys Targaryen is the Tarlys. This will be a cause of concern for Tyrion and Varys as it reminds them of her father’s behavior. Aerys Targaryen who was Daenerys’ father was also famously known as the Mad King. He was an ill-tempered, paranoid leader who’s madness took a toll on his decisions. Aerys’ last words before he was killed by Jaime Lannister was “burn them, burn them all.” With leaks about Daenerys Targaryen burning some of the lords of Westeros, could it mean that she is slowly turning into a Mad Queen? Other than the obvious sign which her lineage, here are 3 more signs that point out to that possibility. She is a conqueror, not a ruler “..I’m bringing the fire so call me daenerys” ???????? pic.twitter.com/TgpRA7u7Y1 — vale (@freelylinson) December 30, 2016 Daenerys have three kingdoms that she left in Chaos. Astapor, Meereen, and Yunkai were all disrupted after she took over. She is great at conquering kingdoms but is apparently not good at ruling over them. Daenerys destroys the culture and tradition of these kingdoms and forces her beliefs on the people without asking if they wanted to. Her leadership style does not believe in compromise and she will not think twice to have them killed. This might not be that good of a trait if she plans to sit on the iron throne and rule over Westeros. Daenerys will have to learn that it will require some political maneuvering to succeed it at. She will definitely be considered a Mad Queen is she goes about murdering people that have different views than her. Besides, her lover Daario did say in Game of Thrones season 6 episode 6. “You weren’t made to sit on a chair in a palace, You’re a conqueror, Daenerys Stormborn” She has a false sense of entitlement I CANT BELIEVE HOW GORGEOUS AND ICONIC DAENERYS IS pic.twitter.com/k9RN3ve3ly — vale (@freelylinson) December 27, 2016 Daenerys Targaryen believes that she deserves everything and it sometimes affects her judgment that she becomes blind to the suffering of some people. She has already burnt quite a number of people, crucified the masters, and even assisted the murder of her brother without losing sleep over it. Daenerys once said. “When my dragons are grown, we will take back what was stolen from me and destroy those who wronged me! We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground!” Granted Daenerys owns the dragons is probably the most powerful individual in the realm and that her father was the ousted king, Daenerys Targaryen always assumed that people will rally behind her. Her vengeance comes hand in hand with her sense of entitlement which has been a concern for the more politically versed Tyrion. Because G.R.R. Martin wrote it Relive #GameofThrones Season 1.

The marathon starts now on @HBO 2. pic.twitter.com/yrfy5m8zsu — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 26, 2016 Game of Thrones has shown the fans a good chunk of shocking twists. With G.R.R. Martin penning Daenerys Targaryen’s character into someone really likable, her downward spiral to a Mad Queen will really come as the ultimate shock. While most fans are already used to not getting too attached to likable characters since they will eventually get killed, Daenerys Targaryen who has always been a fan favorite has withstood every season unscathed. And as Movie Pilot reported, nothing shown in Game of Thrones is irrelevant and that seeing more about the Mad King these past few seasons, it might be logical to think that G.R.R. Martin already penned her descent to madness. These fans theories are really exciting, however, viewers will have to wait until the middle of the year for Game of Thrones season 7 to air and for these rumors to be finally confirmed. [Featured Image by: Charles Sykes/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx