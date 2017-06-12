Gander residents toast Tony Awards from Newfoundland

GANDER, N.L.—The unassuming Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 in Gander, N.L., an aging one-storey building with pale yellow siding on the edge of town, hosted a sold-out Tony Awards viewing party Sunday night.The come-as-you-are event, with chips, cheesies and a casual dress code, wasn’t your typical star-studded, red-carpet bash.But neither is Gander a typical town, opening its doors with heartwarming hospitality to nearly 7,000 stranded passengers and crew after 38 planes were diverted here on Sept. 11, 2001.That story forms the plot for Come From Away, the foot-tapping, tear-jerking Broadway musical that has enchanted audiences and earned seven Tony nominations including a nod for best musical.Some in attendance for the viewing party said getting together for the event brought the tragic day — and the aftermath that followed — full circle.Article Continued Below“I didn’t have a big lot to do with it,” said Cathy Pittman, modestly.“I watched the planes coming in. I knew people would need food. So I made turkey soup and muffins.”Read more:How Come From Away became a serious Tony Award contender