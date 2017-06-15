Gene Simmons of Kiss wants to trademark rock on hand gesture

Numerous historians long ago agreed that rock ’n’ roll emerged from Ike Turner’s “Rocket 88,” but who invented the “rock on” hand gesture so associated with the genre?That’s the hand signal fans and rockers alike hold up during shows, in which the index and pinky fingers are extended, the middle and ring finger are curled into the palm, and the thumb either sticks out from the hand like an errant branch from a tree or is also curled into the palm.And Gene Simmons, the co-founder of Kiss, claims he used it first.Simmons recently filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to trademark the hand gesture. He claimed on the application that the gesture was first used commercially, by him, on Nov. 14, 1974, which would have been during Kiss’s Hotter Than Hell tour.For his request to be accepted, of course, “an examiner would consider the likelihood of confusion and, possibly, whether it’s too generic to be associated with Simmons,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.Article Continued BelowWhile there is documented evidence Simmons liked to rock ’n’ roll all night and party every day, he may have a bumpy road arguing he was the first to use or popularize the gesture that’s become ubiquitous among fans of loud guitar riffs and pounding drums.Similar gestures — if not the exact same one — can be found in the world of music predating Kiss touring on its debut, eponymous record in 1974.Consider, for example, John Lennon’s hand on the cover of the Beatles’ single “Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby,” which was released in 1966 — a full seven years before Kiss was even formed.