George Michael's Former Partner Says He's 'Heartbroken' Over His Death

Just one day after George Michael died at the age of 53, the pop icon’s former partner of 13 years, Kenny Goss, paid tribute to the star. “I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love George Michael has passed,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.” Goss added, “The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.” Michael and Goss began dating in the ‘90s. The two were planning to marry in 2005, but ended their relationship a few years later. Fred Duval via Getty Images The “Last Christmas” singer died of heart failure on Christmas Day, according to his manager Michael Lippman. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” Michael’s publicist said in a statement. According to a tweet posted on Monday, Michael’s boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, discovered the singer dead in his bed. ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016 As pointed out by People magazine, the account is unverified, but is followed by Michael. The Huffington Post has reached out to reps for the singer and will update this post accordingly.

