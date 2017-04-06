Gifted family drama has both a heart and a brain: review

GiftedStarring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace. Directed by Marc Webb. Opens Friday in GTA theatres. 101 minutes. PGA one-eyed cat named Fred is a clue of sorts.The odd but endearing family pet hints that Gifted isn’t going to be your standard family drama, it’s going to a bit quirkier and more interesting.Article Continued BelowAnd it is, in all the right ways.Director Marc Webb, who elevated romance-comedy to zenith heights in making 500 Days of Summer (2009) so sweet and sad and funny and real, does the same here.Webb tugs at the heart strings in a film about a directionless young man locked in a legal battle with his mother over the future of the niece he’s been raising since she was an infant.But Webb takes a well-crafted script by Tom Flynn and raises it up, spinning a tale so filled with wit, poignancy and authenticity that when the emotional sparks do fly, the audience is ready and content to ride the dramatic wave to a resonant and satisfying conclusion.