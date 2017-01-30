Gigi And Bella Hadid, Daughters Of Muslim Father, Protest Trump's Ban

The Hadid sisters are now model protesters. Sisters and Victoria’s Secret fashion show alums Bella and Gigi Hadid used the streets of New York as their catwalk on Sunday, joining the #NoBanNoWall protests against President Donald Trump’s refugee ban. “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here,” chanted the protesters. Gigi and Bella Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York today. pic.twitter.com/atHh2AkIVe— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 30, 2017 As they marched, the pair held a sign saying, “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews,” with letters highlighted to spell out the word “humans.” ❤That's right, we are one….. Open to all religion, all races and all countries #America #LoveTrumpsHate A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PST Besides being a noble cause, the march may have personal significance for the sisters. Trump’s ban is seen by many as a “backdoor” way to ban Muslims from the country. As People points out, the pair’s father, Mohamed Hadid, and Zayn Malik, Gigi’s significant other, are both Muslim. Per W Magazine, Mohamed is not a “devout” Muslim, but he has said he’s “very proud” of his heritage. The Hadids hinted at their views on Trump in the past. Gigi previously brought out a less-than-flattering Melania Trump impression at the American Music Awards. Then she apologized for it. But with this protest against Trump’s executive order, we’re starting to suspect she wasn’t really that sorry after all. 01/29/17: Bella and Gigi Hadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York. pic.twitter.com/djPmmXcxTZ— Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) January 29, 2017