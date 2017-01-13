'Girl Meets World' May Get A New Season With A New Network

Hey, “Girl Meets World” fans! Don’t fret, the show may not be totally over after all. Rumor has it that the series is in early talks with a new network for a fourth season. A photo posted by Girl Meets World (@girlmeetsworldhd) on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:52pm PST After the show’s cancellation was announced, creator Michael Jacobs assured fans that he’s doing all he can to keep the series going ― on a new network or a streaming service. He told TVLine, “Networks want to do something to gather an audience. The fact that there is an audience who’s been so loyal says a lot.” For now, the finale episode of “Girl Meets World” will run Jan. 20 on Disney Channel. We’re just hoping this isn’t the end! Related… Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along? Shay Mitchell Is Getting Her Own Reality Show, 'Shades Of Shay' Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Music Video With Zayn

