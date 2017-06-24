GLOW cant grapple with star Alison Bries looks: What Im Watching

The Show:GLOW, Season 1, Episode 2 The Moment: “The pretty one”Sam (Marc Maron) coaches a women’s pro wrestling team, which includes Ruth (Alison Brie), a down-on-her-luck actress.Sam sets up a scenario: Ruth will play a home-wrecker who destroys her best friend’s marriage. As Ruth circles another woman in the ring, he narrates, “She’s a horrible person who doesn’t deserve to live . . . She has nothing. No man, no love, no friends. Her hair is brown, the colour of s—.”After practice, Ruth confronts Sam in the parking lot: he wasn’t talking about her character, was he? He was talking about her.Article Continued Below“You’re chum, you’re blood in the water,” he tells her. “Everyone is going to hate you.”“I don’t want everyone to hate me!” she wails.“The caring. The desperation,” he sneers. “That’s what makes you unbearable. I don’t like you. Try not giving a f—. There’s a lot of power in that.”