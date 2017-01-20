Go See '20th Century Women' This Weekend To Support Planned Parenthood

If you watch “20th Century Women” this weekend, you’ll be making Planned Parenthood’s coffers a bit fuller. Production house A24 will make a donation to the women’s health organization “in honor of all the women (and men) who see the film this weekend,” the company announced Friday. “20th Century Women” follows single mother Dorothea, played by Annette Bening, along with her free-spirited friends and tenants Julie and Abbie, played by Dakota Fanning and Greta Gerwig, as she raises her son in ‘70s California. Planned Parenthood provided consultation on the film, sharing information on its health centers ― which crop up in the story ― at the time, including the language used by employees. “It was very important to me that we capture this moment in women’s reproductive rights accurately and they were so generous and helpful to me,” director Mike Mills said of his collaboration with the group in a statement. The Huffington Post has already dubbed “20th Century Women” one of 2016’s best movies, and it expands to theaters nationwide on Friday. Watch as Fanning, Gerwig and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards reflect on the strides made by women in the 20th century below: