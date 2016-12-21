God depicted as a black woman in The Shack has some Christian critics angry

In the upcoming film adaptation of The Shack, a fictional book by William P. Young about a father’s path to renewed faith and healing after his young daughter’s murder, the character of God — as depicted in the novel — is portrayed as a curvy, maternal black woman.And just as the book earned widespread notoriety and scathing critiques nearly a decade ago, the film is garnering its own praise and condemnation.At issue is Young’s characterization of the Holy Trinity, seen through the eyes of the story’s main character, who on the four-year anniversary of his daughter’s brutal killing is mysteriously invited by someone named “Papa” — his wife’s affectionate name for God — to the abandoned shack in the Oregon woods where the girl died.He goes, reluctant and angry, unsure if he’ll be met by his daughter’s murderer.Instead, he finds this: a Middle Eastern, Jewish carpenter named Jesus, the Holy Spirit embodied in a wispy Asian woman who loves to garden and God — played by The Help star Octavia Spencer — as the very opposite of the Gandolf-like grandpa figure modern society is used to seeing.Article Continued BelowThis depiction — God as a woman despite its genderless designation in the Bible — has some critics incensed.“Young’s pretentious caricature of God as a heavy set, cushy, non-judgmental, African American woman called ‘Papa’ (who resembles the New Agey Oprah Winfrey far more than the one true God revealed through the Lord Jesus Christ-Hebrews 1:1-3), and his depiction of the Holy Spirit as a frail Asian woman with the Hindu name, Sarayu, lends itself to a dangerous and false image of God and idolatry,” Joe Schimmel, a California pastor and host of the documentary Hollywood’s War on God, told Christian News Network this week.In the same CNS article, James B. DeYoung, a professor of New Testament Language and Literature at Western Seminary in Oregon, and the author of a scathing critique called “Burning Down ‘The Shack’: How the ‘Christian’ bestseller is deceiving millions,” said Young’s message strays dangerously far from Biblical teachings and promotes “universalism,” or the idea that in the end, all people will go to heaven.

