Gold tarnished by unexciting script: review

GoldStarring Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll, Stacy Keach, Bruce Greenwood and Craig T. Nelson. Directed by Stephen Gaghan. Opens Friday at major theatres. 121 minutes. 14A “It’s amazing how a little gold dust can change every thing,” says Kenny Wells in a voice-over that sets the stage for Gold, a lightly fictionalized account of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal that ultimately changed mining regulations in Canada.With the story shifted to the late 1980s and the firm made American rather than Canadian, Matthew McConaughey plays Wells, a sloppy, rumpled Nevada man who has inherited his father’s mineral prospecting firm. He has neither the skill nor the aptitude for the hard work necessary to keep the company going, but he does possess enough good sense to hitch his wagon to a more experienced prospector, geologist Michael Acosta (Edgar Ramirez). Article Continued BelowTogether they decide to search for gold in the Indonesian jungle, believing a treasure trove of the precious metal is there for the taking.“I don’t just believe, I know,” Wells tells Acosta, and he seems sincere, even if he gained his confidence by way of a dream. But what will it take to make the big strike? “There’s no right or wrong in this business, there’s only hits or misses,” Acosta says, in a foreshadow of the slipperiness to come. When the two go to a promising mine site in Indonesia, where Acosta is known as the “river walker,” the film hits its stride as an Indiana Jones-style adventure.