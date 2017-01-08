Golden Globes 2017 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch It Online Live

Golden Globes 2017, the first major award ceremony in the 2017-entertainment-award calendar, kicks off on Sunday, January 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles. The 74th Golden Globes, according to Jimmy Fallon — who is hosting the Golden Globes for the very first time — will have a cold open, like a filmed piece. One can watch that as well as the complete coverage on television and also via online streaming sites. Here are the options available for the viewers. .@jimmyfallon takes a moment to ponder life at the #GoldenGlobes rehearsal. Watch him take the stage tomorrow night, LIVE on NBC at 8p ET! pic.twitter.com/xo2xobIK9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017 Viewers can tune into NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST to watch their favorite stars and movies/series win the coveted 2017 Golden Globes trophy. And if they switch on their television sets a little early, they will get to see the Hollywood actresses descending on the red carpet, ready to dazzle in their most stunning evening gowns, and the actors arriving on the red carpet, looking incredibly dapper in their tuxedoes. NBC will air the Golden Globes Arrival Special, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. This pre-show event will also include winner predictions and behind-the-scene gossip. E! is also covering the red carpet live at 6 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST. Globes Red Carpet Hosts @jeanniemai and @AJGibson rehearsing on the Twitter stage! Tune in tomorrow at 6pm ET / 3pm PT! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WZThGQlXH3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017 Also, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has partnered with Twitter and Dick Clark Productions to exclusively live stream the Globes Red Carpet Live at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET/1 p.m. – 5 p.m. PST, according to a press statement. Twitter users in the U.S. — both active tweeters and logged-out audience members — will be able to stream official pre-show coverage live from the The Beverly Hilton on goldenglobes.twitter.com, in the Twitter Moments section, and on the Golden Globes Twitter account. We are live with @lizakoshy on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! https://t.co/T1KIpaQwkA — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2017 Additionally, NBC will live stream 2017 Golden Globes coverage on its site. However, viewers cannot access NBC.com’s live stream without logging in via Cable Login. Moreover, the streaming television service Sling TV will also live stream NBC’s Golden Globe 2017 coverage as well as E!’s coverage on its site. Time is reporting that a seven-day free trial option is available for new Sling subscribers. DirectTV Now, which offers free television viewing for one week, is another option available for online viewers. Golden Globes honors some of the best movie and television achievements of 2016. This year, La La Land is leading the film nomination list, with seven nods — including acting nods for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. The Lionsgate’s musical is also in the running to win the Golden Globes for the best film, the best screenplay and the best director (Damien Chazelle). Moonlight follows La La Land with six nominations, including for the best drama, best director (Barry Jenkins) and best screenplay. And for their performances in this coming-of-age movie, Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali are in contention for best supporting acting awards. Another frontrunner at this year’s Golden Globes is Manchester by the Seas. It has received five nominations, including for the best drama. On the television side, Ryan Murphy created The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with five nominations, is the most nominated television show at the 74th Golden Globes. And the star of this true crime anthology series Sarah Paulson, who played prosecutor Marcia Clark, is a strong contender to win the golden trophy for best actress in a limited series or TV Movie. HBO, on the other hand, leads the pack of networks with a total of 14 nominations, followed by FX with nine nominations. And Golden Globe 2017 will see four newbies fighting it out with HBO’s colossal hit Game of Thrones to grab the best television drama series award. The four Golden Globes’ debutants are The Crown (Netflix), Stranger Things (Netflix), This Is Us (NBC) and Westworld (HBO) –all these four shows premiered their first episodes in 2016. My wonderful daughters and the amazing Jimmy Fallon getting ready for the Golden Globes Sunday night! A photo posted by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:46pm PST Meanwhile, for the first time in the Golden Globe history, three girls are taking on the role of Miss Golden Globe. On Sunday night, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and 14-year-old Scarlet, daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, will be seen handing out the coveted gold statuettes and assisting the celebrities at the 74th Golden Globe awards ceremony. The presenters for Golden Globes 2017, as announced by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers and Kristen Wiig. [Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]

