Golden Globes Winners 2017 Include Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Bob Thornton And 'Atlanta'

Ah, the Golden Globes. You know, the “fun” award show, because the audience is allowed encouraged to drink while patiently waiting for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to honor the very best in television and film. But unlike previous years, the famous crowd on Sunday won’t be drinking to dull the harsh comedic jabs. Ahead of the show, host Jimmy Fallon assured everyone that no one in the room should be nervous about anything he might say. While mean-spirited is far from Fallon’s brand of humor, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that Donald Trump won’t escape his crosshairs. “The whole night won’t focus on [Trump], but it will be a week before the inauguration, so it will be on everyone’s mind,” he said. “It’s the first and maybe the last party that we’ll have in 2017.” As we begin the night, the competition is fierce in the film category. “La La Land” leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by “Moonlight” with six and “Manchester by the Sea” with five nominations. On the television side, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” was nominated five times, while “The Night Manager” is up for four nominations, and “Westworld” earned three noms. Check back for the full list of winners below: FILM Best Motion Picture, Drama

”Hacksaw Ridge”

”Hell or High Water”

”Lion”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Moonlight” Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

”20th Century Women”

”Deadpool”

”Florence Foster Jenkins”

”La La Land”

”Sing Street” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie” Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Joel Edgerton, “Loving”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences” Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals” Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Tom Ford, “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool” Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

”La La Land”

”Nocturnal Animals”

”Moonlight”

”Manchester by the Sea”

”Hell or High Water” Best Original Score, Motion Picture

”Moonlight”

”La La Land”

”Arrival”

”Lion”

”Hidden Figures” Best Motion Picture, Animated

”Kubo and the Two Strings”

”Moana”

”My Life as a Zucchini”

”Sing”

”Zootopia” Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“Faith,” “Sing”

“Gold,” “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana” Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

”Divines”

”Elle”

”Neruda”

”The Salesman”

”Toni Erdmann” Best Television Series, Drama

”The Crown”

”Game of Thrones”

”Stranger Things”

”This Is Us”

”Westworld” Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

”Atlanta”

”Blackish”

”Mozart in the Jungle”

”Transparent”

”Veep” FX Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

”American Crime”

”The Dresser”

”The Night Manager”

”The Night Of”

”The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story” Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath” Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish”

Gael Garcia Bernal, “Mozart in the Jungle”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte, “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

John Turturro, “The Night Of” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Christian Slater, “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story” Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Coleman, “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Riley Keough, “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling, “London Spy”

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish” Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx